A Delicious California Based Cookie Bakery Is Coming to Meridian Soon

Meridian already has a Crumbl Cookies location on Eagle Road. Less than two miles away, you’ll find one of their biggest competitor, Chip Cookies, in The Village at Meridian. Now a third bakery is hoping to challenge for the title of “top cookie.”

Cookie Co. set up a Facebook page for their future Meridian location back in November 2022 but it was relatively quiet until about two weeks ago. Now it’s filled with mouthwatering videos of some of the cookies that have rotated in and out of their weekly menu at other locations.

According to the bakery’s home page, the concept launched in Redlands, California in 2020. While the world was on pause, Elise Thomas was in her kitchen baking dozens upon dozens of cookies that her neighbors could order and pick up from her driveway. Elise’s cookies became a bit of a viral sensation during a time when people were latching on to good news stories making their way around social media. She realized that her love of baking and spreading smiles could become a full-blown business and opened the first brick-and-mortar Cookie Co. location in August of that year.

Using real eggs, real butter, and real cane sugar as the core ingredients, Cookie Co. started off serving four flavors per week. Like other cookie bakeries, the four flavors include a staple (in this case, Elise’s famous chocolate chips) and rotate in other flavors weekly. At press time, this week’s rotating flavors are peanut butter & jelly, pineapple upside-down cake, and s’mores.

Their Facebook page has also introduced potential customers to Oatmeal Sandwich, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Butterfingers cookies.

If everything stays on schedule, they plan to open on March 18 at 10 a.m. and will be located at 6500 N Linder, Suite 112 in the same plaza as the Tavern at Eagle Island, Lashed Spa, Illuminate Teeth Whitening and Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids. It will be in a spot that was once occupied by Orange Leaf frozen yogurt. While the company originated in California, the gourmet cookies will be baked fresh daily by a local Meridian team.

From the looks of it, the Treasure Valley’s had the opportunity to sample Cookie Co. through Crave Delivery. They’re currently 16 businesses you can choose from on the app.

Cookie Co. lists six 12 current locations on their website, including one in Idaho Falls that opened in December.

Can they rival Crumbl or Chip which have been mainstays in the Treasure Valley to begin with? Time will tell!

