Have you been to or heard of Idaho's Squaw Butte? It is huge and can bee seen clearly above Emmett from Freezeout Hill. Summit Post says, "Squaw Butte is one of the most prominent peaks in the Treasure Valley. Although Shaffer Butte (Bogus Basin Ski Area) and Lucky Peak stand taller, Squaw is the most striking ridgeline if viewed from the south or east (viewed from the Boise area). The Squaw Butte Ridge is about 8 miles long, runs generally north to south, and has a steep eastern front that rises from about 2500 feet near Sweet and Ola, Idaho to 5500-5800 along the top of the ridge."

A popular photo spot and a massive exploring place for hikers and campers. The trails are even open year round for snow lovers. All trails gives the main hike a 4 out of 5 stars saying, "Try this 13.6-mile out-and-back trail near Sweet, Idaho. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 6 h 34 min to complete. This trail is great for hiking and off-road driving, and it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring."

Trail lovers are going to need to start getting used to a new name soon along with 71 other features on federal lands that use the Native American slang "squaw" in the name. According to John Sowell with the Idaho Statesman, "The U.S. Department of the Interior will rename the buttes and creeks and canyons after taking public comment. The five suggested replacement names {for Squaw Butte} come from nearby streams: Corral Creek, Jakes Creek, Haw Creek, Long Hollow Creek and Spring Creek."

"Racist terms have no place in our vernacular or on our federal lands. Our nation's lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a news release issued in November.

