Want a family adventure that doesn’t involve screens, long road trips, or spending a fortune? One of my favorite ways to spend a day in the Treasure Valley is heading out to one of our local U-Pick farms. There’s just something fun about filling a bucket with fresh berries, getting a little dirt on your shoes, and coming home with fruit that actually tastes like fruit.

Photo by Bethany Ballantyne on Unsplash child picking an apple

Idaho U-Pick Harvest Seasons

While every growing season is different, these are the typical harvest windows:

Strawberries: June through July

Cherries: June through July

Raspberries: July through August

Blackberries: July through August

Apples: September through October

Pumpkins: October

Christmas Trees: Late November through December

Always check with the farm before visiting since weather conditions can affect harvest schedules.

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Best U-Pick Farms Near Boise

The Berry Ranch - Nampa

The Berry Ranch is one of the Treasure Valley’s most popular U-Pick destinations. Visitors can harvest spray-free strawberries, raspberries, and Rocky Mountain blueberries.

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Gem Orchards - Emmett

Gem Orchards offers a relaxed, family-friendly experience where visitors can pick peaches, nectarines, apricots, and blackberries. The orchard is easy to navigate and many of the fruits can be reached from the ground or short stools, making it a great option for younger kids.

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Cherry Hill Farms - Caldwell

If you’re looking for more than just fruit picking, Cherry Hill Farms is worth the drive. The farm is known for tart cherries, apricots, summer berries, tractor-pulled wagon rides, and a farm store filled with local goodies. They open July 1st for the season.

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Cabalo's Orchard and Gardens - Kuna

Cabalo's is open Thursday - Sunday, now until the end of their Pumpkin Patch in October.

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Williamson Orchards & Vineyards - Caldwell

A picturesque countryside destination where families can enjoy seasonal fruit picking while taking in some of the best rural views in the Treasure Valley. Plus, they make some darn good wine!

Just remember that harvest dates can change depending on the weather, so always check with the farm before heading out.

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Fresh Air, Family Fun, And Fresh Fruit In Idaho

The best part? Kids get to see where their food actually comes from. They learn a little about farming, get some fresh air, and usually eat about half the berries before they make it into the basket. Plus, there’s something satisfying about making a pie, jam, cobbler, or dessert using fruit you picked yourself.

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The Idaho Holy Grail of Fruit

When people think of Idaho agriculture, potatoes usually come to mind. But one of Idaho’s most prized seasonal treats is the huckleberry.

These small purple berries typically ripen during July and August in Idaho’s mountain regions. If you’ve ever asked someone where their favorite huckleberry patch is, you’ve probably discovered that Idahoans protect those locations more than state secrets!.

Photo by Luba Glazunova on Unsplash Farmer harvesting coffee cherries in a field.

Support Idaho Farmers This Summer

Whether you’re filling a basket with strawberries, gathering peaches for a cobbler, or stocking up on apples for fall baking, visiting a local U-Pick farm is a great way to support Idaho agriculture.

Grab the family, pack some sunscreen, and make a day of it. You might just discover a new summer tradition right here in the Treasure Valley.