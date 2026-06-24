The Great Dolphin Dunk is making a splash once again at Roaring Springs Waterpark, and this year’s fundraiser comes with some incredible prizes while supporting thousands of local kids.

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The 26th annual Great Dolphin Dunk officially kicks off today, June 24, with the Hope Float, where approximately 200 Boys & Girls Club members will float around Roaring Springs’ Endless River from noon to 1 p.m.

Launching a six-week fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.

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How The Great Dolphin Dunk Works

The concept is simple and fun. Participants purchase toy dolphins for a chance to win prizes while supporting the Boys and Girls Club.

Dolphins are available:

$5 for one dolphin

$25 for six dolphins

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Then on August 9 at noon, 10,000 toy dolphins will be released into Roaring Springs’ Endless River for a race to the finish line.

The owners of the winning dolphins will take home some fantastic prizes.

2026 Great Dolphin Dunk Prizes

This year’s prize lineup includes:

1st Place: All-inclusive trip to Mexico for two (airfare not included)

2nd Place: Roaring Springs 2026 and 2027 Season Passes for four

3rd Place: $500 cash donated by Bent Nail Inspections

4th Place: One year of pizza from Idaho Pizza Company

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Supporting More Than 5,000 Local Kids

While the prizes are exciting, the true impact of the Great Dolphin Dunk is the support it provides for children throughout Ada County. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County serve more than 5,000 kids through eight club locations in Boise, Meridian, Garden City, Kuna, and surrounding communities.

They also provide parents with peace of mind, knowing their children have a safe and supportive place to go after school and during the summer months.

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Kuna’s New Clubhouse Is Already Making A Difference

One of the newest additions to the Boys & Girls Clubs network is the Kuna Clubhouse, which recently opened and is expected to serve more than 1,200 children.

The Kuna location is also the organization’s first site to offer early childhood care, helping even more local families access quality programs and support.

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More Than $1 Million Raised For Local Youth

Over the past 25 years, the Great Dolphin Dunk has generated more than $1 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. Every dolphin purchased helps provide local kids with opportunities to learn, grow, build confidence, and discover their potential.

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Where To Buy Your Dolphins

Dolphins can be purchased at Roaring Springs Waterpark from June 24 through August 9 or online through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.

Whether you’re hoping to win a trip to Mexico or simply want to support an amazing local cause, the Great Dolphin Dunk is a fun way to make a difference while making a splash this summer.