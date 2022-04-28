7 Shameless Scams With the Power to Devastate Idaho Seniors
7 Devastating Scams Idaho Seniors Need to Be Aware Of
Get our free mobile app
The Best Ways Idahoans Can Protect Themselves from Tax Scammers
Tax season is about to wrap up and it's an opportune time for scammers to take advantage. Here's how you can protect yourself with tips from Meridan Police Department and red flags to watch out for from the IRS.
Beware! Don't Fall Victim to this Popular Home Rental Scam
As rental scams become more frequent throughout the Treasure Valley, a local resident tells his own story in an effort to warn others.
Idaho Crooks Are Stooping Really Low in Their Latest Scam
Sadly, this isn’t the only scam happening in the Treasure Valley. Let’s look at other ways scammers are looking to make money.
Get our free mobile app