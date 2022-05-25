69 Year Old Idaho Woman Sentenced to Jail for Jan 6th

The wheels of justice continue to roll as another Idahoan has been sentenced for taking part in the January 6th storming of the capitol dome. Pam Hemphill, a ubiquitous presence at rallies, protests, and other patriotic gatherings around the area, pled guilty.

Activists across the Treasure Valley have come to know Pam who dutifully carries her camera with her reporting and interviewing folks for her multiple youtube channels. She is not the only Idahoan who has been charged and sentenced for participating in the January 6th protests.

She pled guilty to 'one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building,' reports the Idaho Statesman. She will have to serve two months in jail, followed by three years of probation and a $500 fine.

The Biden Administration has been adamant in its public statements to hold accountable anyone who participated in the storming of the Capitol. KTVB reports that the justice department has charged six Idahoans for their part in damaging the capital. The crowd began after a rally by President Trump before the official counting of the electoral college votes.

Members of Congress had to be evacuated as the crowd broke into the building. Many in the media have grown to call it the Capitol Insurrection. Congress has formed a committee independent of the Department of Justice to determine whether or not President Trump will be charged with organizing the protests.

Political and legal experts are split on whether there is enough evidence to indict a former president officially. Hemphill pled guilty telling the judge that she was sorry for her actions. The government dropped a few misdemeanor charges after her guilty plea.

