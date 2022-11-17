Two More Creative Boise Businesses Join Growing List of Closures

When 2022 began, many local businesses hoped this would be the year where they could bounce back from the two very weird thanks to the pandemic. Unfortunately, the challenges proved to be too much for some.

In late October, we shared a list of more than 30 restaurants, stores and other businesses that shut their doors this year. Unfortunately, that list continues to grow. Over the last few days, we’ve been made aware of two more Boise businesses calling it quits.

Ceramica

After 28 years in the Boise market, Ceramica announced via social media that the pottery painting business was officially going out of business on November 15. That’s when they stopped accepting new walk-in painters or new reservations but said they’ll offer those with works-in-progress, unexpired gift certificates and those with pottery pick-ups to access the studio during limited hours for an additional week.

The announcement came just a few days after they announced on Facebook that the business was for sale. That post directs you to a sales flyer that indicates that the seller loved their business, but with a spouse retiring soon, the family was looking forward to traveling together. It lists the business for $88,000 cash.

Seeing Ceramica go is so sad because they have been a cornerstone of the Idaho Foodbank’s “Empty Bowls” event. Creative individuals could visit Ceramica and paint a bowl to be sold during the fundraising event. In their final days, they’re showing photos of the bowls companies, organizations and individuals painted at their store for this year’s online sale.

Voicebox Karaoke

Are you one of those people who LOVES karaoke, but can’t picture yourself getting up in front of a room full of strangers and belting your favorite *NSYNC song? Then Voicebox Karaoke was your safe place. The unique concept offered guests the opportunity to get together with a small group of friends in a private karaoke suite. They also had a full bar and entrees to keep the party going for hours at a time.

…and we talk about them in the past tense because they also announced via social media that they were closed for good. The announcement read:

“We are devastated to announce that we will be indefinitely closing our Boise location, at 2 a.m. Saturday, October 29th due to circumstances beyond our control.”

Voicebox opened inside part of the former Urban Outfitters building in BoDo just in time for holiday parties in December 2019. Unfortunately, they were hit hard by the pandemic. They closed during the Idaho Stay Home Order and re-opened in June 2020 only to close again due to the next wave of COVID from November 2020-June 2021.

They join this growing list of closures:

