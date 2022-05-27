Every year when summer rolls around, we’re reminded that the Idaho State Parks Passport is the best $10 that Idahoans have the opportunity to spend every year.

Suppose you’re new to Idaho and haven’t heard of the Idaho State Parks Passport. In that case, let us introduce you to the $10 annual sticker that you can buy to slap on your window after registering or renewing the registration of your vehicle or motor home registration.

Once you have it, you can enjoy FREE* unlimited day-use access at every Idaho State Park! That includes three very close to home: Eagle Island State Park, Lucky Peak State Park and Bruneau Dunes State Park. Personally, we love having the passport during those summer trips to McCall when we don’t know anyone with a boat or jet ski that can take us out to North Beach. It allows us to park free just a short walk from the beach.

We’ve had a positive experience with every state park that we’ve gone to, but we can’t say the same for everyone! While the reviews for most of Idaho’s state parks are overwhelmingly positive, there are a handful of folks that had such a miserable time at them that they felt compelled to leave a negative review on Google.

Some of them are fair. Others of them? They’re so head-scratching that you can’t help but giggle under your breath. We combed through a bunch of the negative reviews and these are some of the funniest things we’ve read on the internet this week!

*The passport gets you into the parks. Camping, overnight use, extra vehicles and other sill apply.

13 Hilarious Bad Reviews of Idaho's Favorite State and National Parks Idaho is full of beautiful state and national parks! Unfortunately, not everyone enjoyed their visits. Need a good laugh? Check out some of these negative reviews people left for the parks. If you're willing to give the park a second chance, you can click its name to learn more about it!

