Law-abiding citizen or Idaho outlaw?

Breaking any of these loopy laws could land even the most upstanding Idahoan in jail.

Photo by Lucas van Oort on Unsplash Photo by Lucas van Oort on Unsplash loading...

ONE || Eagle would rather its residents sweep it under the rug. It's a violation of city code for folks to sweep house dirt out into the street.

Photo by Harley-Davidson on Unsplash Photo by Harley-Davidson on Unsplash loading...

TWO || Idaho Falls or Fun Police? A kid as young as 15 can start clockin' miles on the open road, but it's a crime for seniors 88 & older to ride a motorcycle in this municipality. Talk about bassackwards logic!

Photo by Jordan Whitfield on Unsplash Photo by Jordan Whitfield on Unsplash loading...

THREE || It's against the law for Idaho attorneys to charge widows a fee for moving their piano into a different room.

Photo by Miles Storey on Unsplash Photo by Miles Storey on Unsplash loading...

FOUR || It's considered a crime to ride merry-go-rounds on Sundays. Perhaps it pertains to the day of rest philosophy? If you're reading this & you know the story behind this law, message me through the app!

Photo by Ayla Verschueren on Unsplash Photo by Ayla Verschueren on Unsplash loading...

FIVE || Humans are prohibited from inhabiting dog kennels. Moving on...

Photo by William Moreland on Unsplash Photo by William Moreland on Unsplash loading...

SIX || Seriously, Tamarack? Purchasing onions & selling chickens after dusk without a permit or the Sheriff's permission is a no-go.

Photo by SPACEDEZERT on Unsplash Photo by SPACEDEZERT on Unsplash loading...

SEVEN || Hunting from a helicopter, airborne or grounded, is forbidden.

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash loading...

EIGHT || Potatoes are serious business in Idaho. Selling a spud marred with blemishes, rot, or sun spots can earn you a six-month stay in the slammer.

Photo by Ekaterina Kuznetsova on Unsplash Photo by Ekaterina Kuznetsova on Unsplash loading...

NINE || Smile! You live in Pocatello. That's pretty much all there is to this weird rule. RBF'ers, beware--sour pusses are banned in this town.

Photo by Annette Sousa on Unsplash Photo by Annette Sousa on Unsplash loading...

TEN || Crazy for your better half? Keep your PDA sessions 18 minutes and under or get a room...in jail.

Get our free mobile app

Idaho Law: Don't Forget to Wear Underwear in Public or Else...

TRUE OR FALSE: Can You Guess Which Idaho Laws Are Real? Let's see how well you do at guessing which of these silly laws are true and which are false.