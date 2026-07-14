There are a handful of foods I could probably eat several times a week without ever getting tired of them, and tacos are right at the top of that list.

Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash three fresh tacos on gray tray

They’re simple, portable and nearly impossible to mess up, although some places certainly make them better than others.

Idaho has no shortage of Mexican restaurants and taco trucks, but finding the very best taco can start a pretty serious debate. Some people want traditional carne asada served on a warm corn tortilla with onions and cilantro. Others are looking for birria, fish tacos or something completely off the wall.

Photo by Frankie Lopez on Unsplash a wooden plate topped with three tacos and a lime

Based on online reviews, customer comments and recommendations from Idaho taco lovers, these are some of the places that consistently rise to the top.

Photo by Jarritos Mexican Soda on Unsplash cooked food on white and blue ceramic plate

This isn’t meant to be a scientific ranking. Taco preferences are personal, and arguing over the best salsa may be one of America’s favorite unofficial sports. Still, these places give us a pretty good starting point.

Idaho's Best Tacos- According to YOU! Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Idaho’s Taco Scene Deserves More Attention

The Treasure Valley may dominate this list, but great tacos can be found all over Idaho You can find family owned restaurants in eastern Idaho to food trucks in the Magic Valley and small taquerias across northern Idaho.

Photo by Krisztian Tabori on Unsplash taco pizza

You could also build an entirely separate list around fish tacos, birria or creative tacos. Tripadvisor’s current Boise taco listings include everything from traditional taco shops to restaurants such as Barbacoa, Fork and Bittercreek Alehouse, proving that Idaho’s taco scene stretches well beyond the traditional taqueria.

Photo by TJ Dragotta on Unsplash Tacos food stall

Now Comes the Part That Could Cause an Argument.

Which Idaho restaurant or taco truck makes the best taco you’ve ever had? And more importantly, what kind did you order?

Because any Idaho taco list is only as good as the place we accidentally left off.