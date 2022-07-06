Y’all, this home in Emmett is breathtaking.

Keep scrolling for 50+ pictures of the property and you’ll see what I mean.

5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and 5,703 square feet of space sitting on nearly 9-acres, and the aesthetics will absolutely blow you away.

I wish I had $1.8 million right now haha!

The home’s listing says, “Paradise awaits: Just a short 20min drive north of Eagle, one of Idaho's best kept secrets beckons. In the shadow of an iconic butte, the lush Emmett Valley offers the respite & recreation that have always made the Gem State very special."

I love this. Emmett IS one of Idaho's best-kept secrets, and Idaho is one of the Nation's best-kept secrets... whatever we have going on here, Idaho, people love it, and they just keep moving here! And of the places to move in Idaho, Emmett appears to have more room and lots of beautiful land.

The listing continues...

“Now, consider the advantages of having a luxurious modern farmhouse, set on nearly 9 acres. The location is unsurpassed, ready for your horses. Welcome home to over 5, 700sf. of perfection that spares no detail. There's a gourmet kitchen w/ high-end appliance, stunning master suite with gorgeous bath, & plenty of room for family & friends to visit - for an evening of entertaining. 5 bedrooms & 6 baths accommodate a gathering in an expansive home that never feels crowded. Owning this property is once in a lifetime opportunity.”

$1.8 Million Modern Farmhouse in Emmett is Absolutely Stunning

$3.4 Million Meridian Home for Sale has the Coolest Pool Around

Stunning $2.3 Million Home for Sale in Boise Has Perfect Views