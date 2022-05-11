$1.8 Million Home for Sale in Meridian is Mainly Cedar Wood and Stone&#8230;

Intermountain MLS

This nearly $2 million home ($1,849,900) has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms on a 1.82-acre lot in Meridian.

Clearly the outside’s cedar wood and stone build makes the home absolutely stunning, but wait until you see the inside.

Here’s 45+ photos for you to look through :)

The home’s listing says…

“Beautifully updated custom home on a quiet cul-de-sac with 1.8 acres on the desirable Eagle Rim. Designed by a renowned architect firm, the cedar wood and stone exterior details create a unique and rare living experience. With a bright and open floor plan and an abundance of natural light, this residence was designed to take your breath away.”

Oh, and it does take your breath away. I feel like when you see the outside of this home, you automatically envision the inside looking a specific way, and then when you look at the pictures, you’re completely caught off guard! I don’t know about you, but I was NOT expecting the inside to look like that.

The listing continues...

“Extensive recent updates include a new remodeled kitchen and state-of-the-art appliances. Secluded and private, the master retreat presents unforgettable, artistic views from the tranquil balcony and the 2nd suite on the main level. Revised to create a more efficient lifestyle, the basement offers a large second laundry room with workbench, bonus room, bathroom and flex room that could be utilized as a 5th bedroom. Mature landscaping surrounds this masterpiece and includes 2 water feature ponds and expansive deck to enjoy the serene beauty this property offers.”

Check out the 45+ photos so you can see it for yourself! 👀

$1.8 Million Home for Sale in Meridian is Mainly Cedar Wood and Stone

