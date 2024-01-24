Only One Idaho Restaurant Makes 2024’s List of Top 100 Restaurants in America

“There’s a place for every taste!” Yelp proudly proclaimed that when they released their highly anticipated Top 100 US Restaurants 2024 list. But in Idaho? Apparently there’s just one place!

As self proclaimed foodies, we’ve spent every day this year waiting for the release of this year’s list. It finally arrived and Yelp’s pretty proud of the list they assembled. From fine dining destinations to food trucks, they managed to find at least one choice for everyone’s budgets. In order to assemble the list, their data science team crushed the numbers to find the top restaurants based on their ratings, number of reviews and volume of submissions from the Yelp community.

Idaho should be proud that we have at least ONE restaurant on the list because 22 states weren’t represented on the list at all! No Cajun dishes from Louisiana. Nothing cheesy and gooey from Wisconsin. We’re scratching our heads as to how these states were left.

The easiest thing to do is to blame California. And it’s justified. California sucked up more than 15 spots on this year’s Top 100! Not many restaurants in our region made the list. Here’s a look at the ones who did!

Little India in American Fork, Utah

Facebook/Little India, Utah Facebook/Little India, Utah loading...

Little India’s one of restaurants that managed to get on the list two years in a row, but they fell from #12 to #19. They serve Indian food, obviously. Their most popular and photographed dishes included Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken, Mango Chicken, Chicken Coconut Kurma, Onion Naan and Mano Lassi.

Ta Joia in Bothell, Washington

Facebook/Ta Joia Facebook/Ta Joia loading...

According to Yelp, this is a quick bite Seattle spot that serves “teriyaki with a twist.” That twist? Mashing up Korean, Japanese and Brazilian flavors. Their most popular and photographed dishes were House Chicken, Spicy Chicken, Grilled Shrimp and Spicy Pork. They came in #28 on this year’s list.

So which Idaho restaurant made the list? Not any of the Boise area restaurants that were featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives last year! It’s a repeat for the Gem State in 2024

Izzy’s Comfort Kitchen in Coeur d’Alene

Facebook/Izzy's Comfort Kitchen Facebook/Izzy's Comfort Kitchen loading...

They’re BACK! Izzy’s was the only Idaho restaurant on the list in 2023, too. According to their website, this CDA restaurant is family owned and operated with Reannan and Jason Keene leading the charge. Comfort food is what they do best. Their menu is full of cozy classics like a 12-ounce pork chop, mac & cheese, Mama’s Pot Roast, shrimp & grits and chicken fried steak. They moved up from #43 to #35! Yelp says their most popular and photographed dishes include Mama’s Pot Roast, Peach Bourbon BBQ Burger and the Apple Whiskey Chicken Sandwich.

