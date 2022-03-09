Top Reasons Why Idahoans Are Ditching Their Toxic Jobs

It’s 2022, and I think it’s safe to say that Idahoans are absolutely fed up.

We have all been dealing with one traumatic life altering event after another over the last few years, and if it has taught us anything, it’s that our mental health is extremely important.

In fact, our well-being and peace of mind are of the utmost importance, and definitely a higher priority than any job.

Did you know that we spend one third of our lives working? That’s 25-30 years!

So needless to say, feeling happy and content where we are employed is not something to take lightly.

Because of this, we asked Idahoans why they quit their jobs over this last year?

Was it simply a scheduling conflict, a better opportunity came along or because of more insidious reasons?

Well, the reasons why were both eye-opening and a bit disheartening.

So we just want to say:

If you are in one of these positions, BAIL.

If you are an employer yourself, do NOT be one of these people.

We’re leveling up this year, folks.

It’s time to leave all of the bad juju behind, because no one deserves to be treated like how these people were.

Idaho employers: Be better.

