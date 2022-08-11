We live in exciting times regarding compensation and cost of living. Our state is one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and with that growth, local counties are struggling to keep their workers. We've all heard or practiced the tradeoff concerning a government job; the pay isn't the highest, but the benefits usually compensate for the lack of considerable money income potential.

However, one county is losing workers so fast that it's in danger of being unable to function. Canyon County announced a program that will allow it to keep county workers. County officials told the public that due to uncompetitive pay and overwork, the county couldn't fill its positions, reports the Idaho Statesman.

One of the county clerks suggested that every county employee receive a $12,000 raise to help combat the rising cost of living. Canyon County residents pay a higher tax rate than Ada County residents due to fewer businesses to tax. We've reported that Idaho and Canyon County law enforcement report that they cannot hire new officers due to the excess price of homes. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue told us that some deputies live in RVs and trailers. The deputies who are assigned to the jail work mandatory overtime shifts.

How Bad Is It?

Sheriff Donahue explained to the county commissioners how his team is handling the increased demands with decreasing manpower, reported by the Idaho Statesman.

“We are down such amounts of manpower that we cannot operate,” Donahue said. “We can’t sustain this level of overtime. What it’s doing to our people, not having the positions and not being able to recruit. We have to be competitive in our salaries.”

We will continue to update you as this story develops.

