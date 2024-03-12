These Are the 10 Best Employers in Idaho

Mark Twain once said “Find a job you enjoy doing and you’ll never have to work a day in your life.” There’s some truth to that!

Working in a supportive environment with positive personalities certainly makes getting out of bed in the morning easier. But if you’re working in an environment where you feel used and success is overshadowed by negativity? Let’s just say we understand why you’re on the edge of tears as you hit snooze for the third time. A toxic work environment is physically and mentally draining.

How Satisfied Are Employees in Idaho?

In May 2023, Casino.org ran a survey to see which states had the highest rate of job satisfaction. While conducting the survey, they asked respondents to consider multiple aspects of their job like their sector, salary and number of hours in the work week. After reflecting on those things, they were asked to rank their job on a scale of 0-5. An answer of 0-1 showed that the respondent hated their job. Those ranking their jobs 2-3 thought their job was ok, but could be better. People giving their job a 4-5 loved clocking in every day.

When they crunched the numbers, the average U.S. job satisfaction was 3.3. It was significantly higher than that in Idaho. Idaho’s job satisfaction number was 3.8, second only to Maryland’s 3.9.

Who Are the Best Employers in Idaho?

If you’re thinking to yourself, “I’d definitely give my job a 0 or 1. I’m reading for a big change,” you may want to consider applying with one of these Idaho employers. Forbes commissioned a study asking 70,000 from employers with 500 employers or more if they’d recommend their employer to a friend looking for a new job. The results were kept anonymous, so respondents were really able to open up about everything from workplace culture to compensation packages.

1,392 organizations made the list of “Best Employers” in the country, but they also have an option to break out the top 10 in each state. These are the employers getting the highest marks from works in Idaho.

