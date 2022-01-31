Why Idaho Governor is Bringing In the National Guard Right Now
There is a lot happening right now in Idaho. From fighting increasing home costs, homelessness, and the pandemic to name a few.
Here is a quick recap of what’s going on before diving into why Governor Brad Little activated the Idaho National Guard:
Homelessness
Unaffordable housing, and lawmakers attempting to make it even worse:
And now, back to the Idaho National Guard.
According to this article by KMVT, Governor Brad Little has activated the Idaho National Guard, but probably not for the reasons you think.
Why Idaho Gov is Bringing In the National Guard Right Now
Let’s take a deeper look into the Idaho National Guard (and their furry colleagues)
Since the activation of the Idaho National Guard for the fourth time in history is due to the response of COVID-19 issues, here are a few places you can go that are still free to test you.
