It seems all of our wallets have been put through the wringer as we continue to overcome rising prices and shortages. We’ve seen everyday items go missing from stores, gas prices go wild, and are currently witnessing an unpredictable housing market do its own thing. So, that begs the question – how much money does a 2-person household need to live comfortably in this day and age? What about a 3 or 4-person household?

Using data from Pew Research Center and GoBankingRates.com, we are able to look at how much money it would take to be qualified as “middle-class” in Idaho and surrounding states.

Most of us would probably assume out of our surrounding states that California would have the highest middle-class threshold at $157,258 for two people. However, they don’t – that title belongs to Washington followed by Oregon. So, is it really that expensive to be considered middle-class in Idaho? Not as much as you would think.

Let’s dive into what it would take for you and your family to be considered middle-class in Idaho and neighboring states.

How Much Money Makes You 'Middle-Class' in Idaho? According to GOBankingRates.com, the income you need to bring in to be considered ‘middle-class’ in Idaho and its neighboring states varies. Where do you fall?

How Much Money Do You Need to Make to Be Happy in the Pacific Northwest? These numbers crunched by Go Banking Rates were inspired by a 2018 study performed by Purdue University. Purdue looked to find the number that would make people feel like they reached a level of life evaluation and emotional-well being where they were truly happy.

Where You Can Find Gas in Idaho For Under $5/Gallon Here are 9 Idaho cities that have gas stations offering gas for under $5/gallon.