What Does $1.4 Million Get you On Boise’s North End?
Boise's North End is a popular and prestigious area for local real estate. The houses are mostly large, unique and historic. This stunning home on 18th street in Boise's North End is currently selling just just under $1.4 Million. See what the price tag is all about.
Keep scrolling for more jaw dropping Idaho real estate photos...
What Does $1.4 Million Get you On Boise's North End?
Boise's North End is a popular and prestigious area for local real estate. The houses are mostly large, unique and historic. This stunning home on 18th street in Boise's North End is currently selling just just under $1.4 Million. See what the price tag is all about.
Your $12 Million Stanley Ranch Awaits with Unbeatable Views
80-acres of gorgeous with rustic and country flair. The main house is 5,700 square feet and there are guest cabins, a three-bedroom manager's house, a barn, and more. Listing courtesy of Linda Badell and Sun Valley Sotheby's International Realty.
You Wont Believe The Views From This $1.9 Million Boise Condo
Downtown Boise is quite the place to be and you wont believe the views from this high rise Condo.
Idaho's Sun Valley Starship Home is One of the World's Most Unique and Breathtaking
This is not only one of the most incredible homes in Idaho, this Sun Valley home has been hailed as one of the most unique and breathtaking in the world. With it's incredible design, attention to detail and full blown livable cement bunker like home, photos of this masterpiece are worth checking out.
Idaho's Most Expensive Rental House is a Whopping $17,500 Per Month
We have seen some insane homes, mansions and even castles around Idaho. I found an impressive home with an impressive rental price tag. So what does $17,500 a month get you in Idaho?
You Won't Believe What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home
No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. The master closet shocked me the most though. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.