4 Amazing Vintage WWII Era Fighter Planes Will Soar Over Boise Next Week

You’re trying your hardest to focus at work this week, but your mind just keeps wandering to that magnificent, three day long Memorial Day Weekend.

You absolutely deserve the opportunity to enjoy the downtime by lounging by the pool, firing up the grill and doing well…anything but work. However, it’s important to not forget the real reason you have the day off.

That, of course, is remembering the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the United States and our freedom. There are plenty of opportunities to take part in events honoring those heroes. The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery ceremony will take place on the lower level of the cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

READ MORE: Where Are People in Idaho Going for Memorial Day?

Eagle already has their incredible Field of Honor flag display setup in Reid Merrill Park. The display features hundreds of flags on 8 foot poles lined up as a symbol of America’s strength and unity and to honor veterans and active duty military.

But to see one of the coolest ways to mark the holiday? You’ll have to look up! The Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa gets in contact with pilots who know how to fly World War II-era fighter planes and invites them to take part in a flyover that soars over several cemeteries, medical facilities and parks. This year, it ends at the new Scheels store in Meridian.

Image via Warhawk Air Museum Image via Warhawk Air Museum loading...

According to the Warhawk Museum’s website, this year’s flyover will include two P-40s and two P-51 Mustangs.

Get our free mobile app

On Memorial Day, the museum is open on its “Summer Hours” schedule from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. with discounted admission. They’ve invited out The Rusty Dog, Big Meats BBQ and Kona Ice for a little food truck rally on the property.

So where should you look if you want to see these very cool planes? Below is the tentative flight path and times for Monday, May 27. The museum reminds spectators that they may cancel the flyover if the weather gets iffy. Right now, Monday looks like it’s going to be a perfect day for the flyover, but you can double-check their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Warhawk Air Museum's Memorial Day Flyover Flight Path 2024 If the weather is good on Monday, May 27 you'll see four WWII era fighter planes fly over these cemeteries, parks and medical facilities! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: Where Are People In Idaho Going For Memorial Day? AAA revealed the top ten vacation destinations for Idahoans on Memorial Day weekend. Are you surprised at all by number one? Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas