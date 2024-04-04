Two More “Big Money” Lottery Tickets Sold in California Ahead of $1.23 Billion Jackpot

Has the office bookie stopped by your desk to ask if you want to join the office pool for Saturday’s $1.23 Billion Powerball drawing? You know you’re going to say yes if they do.

Because deep down, you’ve got this gut feeling that the one time you say “nah, I’m good” will be the time that your co-workers hit the jackpot. While they’re tendering their resignations, you’ll be sitting in your cubicle pouting. That would be the absolute worst, so you may as well give in.

Saturday Night’s Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.23 Billion

After Wednesday resulted in the 40th consecutive drawing with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for Saturday, April 6 has grown to an estimated $1.23 billion. That’s the fourth largest Powerball jackpot of all time. The cash value is an estimated $595.1 million.

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Re222cord $550 Million Getty Images loading...

Interestingly enough the three Powerball jackpots that were larger than this one, were all won by someone in California so buying your ticket in the Golden State might just be good luck!

Two More “Big Money” Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in California

It certainly was for someone who bought their ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing at the Albertsons on E Bonita Ave in San Dimas and someone who bought their ticket at Oxnard Bottle Shoppe in Oxnard. These two tickets sold in California were among nine tickets that match all five white balls, but not the Powerball. While the players in Massachusetts , Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington will each receive the traditional $1 million prize the winners in California will get more.

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion Dollars Getty Images loading...

That’s because in California, Powerball prizes are pari-mutuel and can vary based on how many tickets are sold and how many winners there are. According to the California Lottery, these tickets were worth $1,622,808.

Get our free mobile app

The news comes after the drawing for Saturday, March 23 produced a “Match 5” winner at a 7-Eleven in Sun Valley. That winner will receive $2.4 million.

KEEP READING: Powerball Odds Compared to Real-Life Events