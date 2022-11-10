Twilight Tubing In Idaho Is A Fun New Experience

Night tubing is a new concept for me but sounds really fun! As a little kid growing up in Southern California snow wasn't something I experienced much until I got older and by that time tubing wasn't on my radar. I wanted to snowboard because it was the "cool" thing to do.

I'm sure as a kid I would have loved to go tubing and then going tubing at night would have been such a fun experience. I tried my best to find as many locations that offered night tubing or twilight tubing and I could only find one spot.

Facebook/Schweitzer Mountain Facebook/Schweitzer Mountain loading...

Schweitzer Mountain was the only location that I was able to find that offered twilight tubing and what I've heard is that if you plan on making the trip up there you'll need to buy your tickets in advance because it sells out pretty fast. Here's everything to know about tubing at Schweitzer Moutain.

The evening tubing hours are from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm and then they have an additional NYE evening slot from 7 pm to 8:30 pm.

It is an 8-hour drive from Boise, but if you plan on making a weekend of it then it sounds like a great opportunity for you and the kiddos.

Get our free mobile app

Do you think Southern Idaho should have more options for night tubing?

If you said yes, I agree. We have a handful of ski resorts located within a couple of hours from Boise and the fact that they don't have twilight tubing has to be frustrating for parents that would like to take kids or enjoy some twilight tubing themselves.

Everything You Need To Know About Idaho's 16 Amazing Ski Resorts Idaho's 16 ski resorts from smallest to largest based on skiable acres.