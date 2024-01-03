Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2024 Winter Bucket List

Living in Idaho, we’re spoiled by having 19 ski areas, 21,000 acres and 28,000 feet of vertical terrain. It’s paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but what if you’re not exactly the most coordinated person on snow?

There may not be as many of them, but for us less coordinated folks, there are a bunch of awesome tubing hills around the state and it’s been fun to see how “the all ages, all levels” winter activity has evolved!

Get our free mobile app

One of the cooler trends to emerge is “Cosmic Tubing.” It’s tough to track down exactly who did it first and when, but after digging through YouTube, it appears that Mt. Hood Skibowl in Oregon may have been the first to try it. They posted their first cosmic tubing video on YouTube 12 years ago. It’s still the best party on their mountain in 2024!

Facebook/Mt. Hood Skibowl Facebook/Mt. Hood Skibowl loading...

When night falls, the O.G. cosmic tubing hill flights up with over 600,000 LED Lights, laser light shows, black lights, colored lights and a rocking playlist. Basically, the tubing lanes turn into a kaleidoscope of beautiful colors.

The trend quickly spread from the Pacific Northwest to other tubing hills like Peek’n Peak in New York and Snow Trails in Ohio.

Facebook/Peek n' Peak Resort Facebook/Peek n' Peak Resort loading...

The photos and videos look so epic that we always wondered which of Idaho’s tubing adventures would be the first to embrace the colorful idea so that we could skip the over six hour road trip to Mt. Hood to experience it, ourselves!

Well, it turns out Magic Mountain in Kimberly has been doing it for a few years! They rolled out their version of “cosmic tubing” for the first time in 2022 for a handful of select evenings in February. The response was so great that they brought it back and extended the number of days they offered the sessions in 2023. It’s back again in 2024!

YouTube/Visit Southern Idaho YouTube/Visit Southern Idaho loading...

Now rebranded as “Twilight Tubing,” Magic Mountain has sessions every Friday and Saturday in January and February. At $28, Twilight Tubing is a little more expensive than their normal tubing tickets ($23.)

Magic Mountain will also cost you way less in gas money to enjoy. It’s a little over 2.5 hours away from Boise.

7 of Idaho's Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures Ranked Shortest to Longest If you measure a tubing hill's "epicness" by how long the run is, these are the best of the best in Idaho! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

LOOK: 15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart