Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2024 Winter Bucket List
Living in Idaho, we’re spoiled by having 19 ski areas, 21,000 acres and 28,000 feet of vertical terrain. It’s paradise for skiers and snowboarders, but what if you’re not exactly the most coordinated person on snow?
There may not be as many of them, but for us less coordinated folks, there are a bunch of awesome tubing hills around the state and it’s been fun to see how “the all ages, all levels” winter activity has evolved!
One of the cooler trends to emerge is “Cosmic Tubing.” It’s tough to track down exactly who did it first and when, but after digging through YouTube, it appears that Mt. Hood Skibowl in Oregon may have been the first to try it. They posted their first cosmic tubing video on YouTube 12 years ago. It’s still the best party on their mountain in 2024!
When night falls, the O.G. cosmic tubing hill flights up with over 600,000 LED Lights, laser light shows, black lights, colored lights and a rocking playlist. Basically, the tubing lanes turn into a kaleidoscope of beautiful colors.
The trend quickly spread from the Pacific Northwest to other tubing hills like Peek’n Peak in New York and Snow Trails in Ohio.
The photos and videos look so epic that we always wondered which of Idaho’s tubing adventures would be the first to embrace the colorful idea so that we could skip the over six hour road trip to Mt. Hood to experience it, ourselves!
Well, it turns out Magic Mountain in Kimberly has been doing it for a few years! They rolled out their version of “cosmic tubing” for the first time in 2022 for a handful of select evenings in February. The response was so great that they brought it back and extended the number of days they offered the sessions in 2023. It’s back again in 2024!
Now rebranded as “Twilight Tubing,” Magic Mountain has sessions every Friday and Saturday in January and February. At $28, Twilight Tubing is a little more expensive than their normal tubing tickets ($23.)
Magic Mountain will also cost you way less in gas money to enjoy. It’s a little over 2.5 hours away from Boise.
