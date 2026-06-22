Did The Idaho DMV Move To The Philippines? How To Spot Scam Texts Before It’s Too Late
I don’t know about you, but if spam texts were worth money, I’d be retired by now.
The Rise of Scam Texts In The Treasure Valley
Seriously… just this week, I got a text claiming to be from the Idaho DMV saying I had an unresolved traffic violation and my license was going to be suspended. Sounds scary, right? Except there was one tiny problem… it came from an international phone number from the Philippines.
Your Idaho Post Office Didn't Go Overseas Either
Then there was the USPS package delivery text telling me my address was incomplete and I needed to click a link immediately.
Hmmm... I Don't Think So Kathryn!
Another one said Amazon was recalling something I’d purchased and I needed to request a refund through a random website.
Spotting the Red Flags
Here’s the thing—these scammers are getting smarter. They want you to panic and react before you think.
What to Look For in Suspicious Messages
- Urgent language like ‘Act now!’ or ‘Immediate action required!
- International phone numbers claiming to be local government agencies.
- Weird website addresses that don’t match the company they’re pretending to be.
- Requests for personal information, passwords, or payment.
- Threats of fines, license suspensions, or legal action.
Stay Safe Idaho: What To Do Next
If you get one of these messages, DON'T click the link. Don’t reply. And definitely don’t give out any personal information.
Verify Before You Respond
If you’re concerned that it might actually be legitimate, go directly to the company’s official website or call the number listed there yourself.
Educate Your Loved Ones In Idaho And Beyond
And maybe this is your reminder to check in with your parents or grandparents, too. These scammers count on catching people off guard. If something feels off, trust your instincts.
So be careful out there. Because apparently, according to my phone, I’ve got unpaid traffic tickets, three missing packages, and an Amazon refund waiting for me.
Share Your Treasure Valley Scam Experiences
Have you received any scam texts lately? Tell us what you’ve seen in the comments below!
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Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart