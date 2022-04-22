Top 20 Best Golf Courses in Idaho

Golfing is different for so many people. A great way to get outdoors, enjoy a bit of exercise, do business, spend time with friends, or competitively.

According to Wikipedia, "While the modern game of golf originated in 15th-century Scotland, the game's ancient origins are unclear and much debated."

Regardless of how or where it originated Golf is huge around the United States. Idaho is full of fantastic courses and is even home of one of the best golf courses in the country.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated golf courses in Idaho from Tripadvisor. "Great golf courses are judged in large part by three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. Golfers also consider turf quality, routing, surrounding views, clubhouse amenities, and more when rating courses."

While a good chunk of these are in the Treasure Valley, this list compiles the top 20 courses in the gem state. See where your local favorite ranked and if you are an avid golfer maybe even plan a trip to some of these other top courses in Idaho.

#20. Twin Lakes Village Golf Club‎ in Rathdrum

#19. Pinecrest Golf Course in Idaho Falls

#18. Warm Springs Golf Club in Boise

#17. Teton Reserve Golf Course in Victor

#16. Crossings Winery in Glenns Ferry

#15. Priest Lake Golf Course in Lamb Creek

#14. Yellowstone Golf Resort @ Aspen Acres in Ashton

#13. TimberStone Golf Course in Caldwell

#12. Headwaters Golf Club in Victor

#11. Highlands Golf Course in Post Falls

#10. Shadow Valley Golf Course in Boise

#9. Ridgecrest Golf Club in Nampa

#8. Falcon Crest Golf Club in Kuna

#7. The Links Golf Course in Post Falls

#6. Avondale Golf Course in Hayden Lake

#5. Stoneridge Golf and Recreational Community in Blanchard

#4. Mccall Golf Club

#3. BanBury Golf Club in Eagle

#2. Circling Raven Golf Club in Worley

#1. Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course

