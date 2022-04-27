This is apparently the coolest town in Idaho… (Do you agree?)

Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho.

Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything).

But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s no way (especially here in Idaho) that we’d be considered a “small town.”

Which, I guess I’m okay with that because, you know what, bigger cities like Boise are seemingly always in the limelight, but there are a lot of amazing small towns in Idaho that don’t get nearly the attention they deserve.

So … after considering all of the small towns in Idaho … which one did Far & Wide declare to be the coolest?

Allen & Co. Holds Its Annual Sun Valley Conference In Idaho Getty Images loading...

Ketchum, Idaho

Far & Wide says, “Within central Idaho is the sweet town of Ketchum, the heart of Sun Valley Ski Resort. (That's the mountain flanking the town.) Find art museums and galleries alongside ski shops and amenities in this artistic community that has yet to become an Instagram sensation — making it far cooler, in our book.”

They also mentioned the city was founded in 1880 and the population at the time of their study/research was 2,763. However, I did some digging, and it looks like in the 2020 Census the population was 3,555 … and I’d imagine it’s even more than that now.

Turns out, I’ve been missing out all these years haha! I’ve grown up in Idaho and I’ve never been to Ketchum — it’s about time I go check it out! :)

