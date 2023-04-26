Major Music Artist Stuns Idaho By Postponing Concert at the Last Minute
If you had tickets to the concert originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 26…your schedule just opened up.
While the unofficial start of summer is still a few weeks ago, “Summer” concert season in the Treasure Valley kicked into high gear over the last few weeks with a highly anticipated show from Journey and Toto at ExtraMile Arena on April 13 and a sold-show from country music star Kane Brown and his tourmates LOCASH and Dustin Lynch.
Next up? Well, it was supposed to be The Kid LAROI with special guest Jeremy Zuker at ExtraMile Arena, but the venue sent out an advisory this morning letting concertgoers know that due to unforeseen circumstances, the show has been rescheduled to Sunday, May 7.
Tickets for the original date WILL be honored. Ticket holders with questions are advised to contact their point of purchase, which for many who purchased tickets online is Ticketmaster.
The Australian rapper is best known for his song “Stay” with mentor, Justin Bieber. He performed shows back-to-back weekends at Coachella on April 15 and April 22.
We scoured The Kid LAROI’s social media pages to find an answer to the question “But why?” Unfortunately, we came up empty-handed. The last time he postponed shows was last summer after coming down with the flu and a cold.
If you’re hoping to go, there were still tickets left in the upper rows of the parquet and a handful of seats in the mezzanine when we checked Ticketmaster shortly after the announcement.