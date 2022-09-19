The Garden City Police Department Are Hitting The Diamond This Week!

The community supporting the community, that's what I love about communities like ours! This week the Garden City Police Department will be hitting the diamond against Diamond Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electric.

This Thursday (9/22) the two teams will be hosting a softball game at Hawks Stadium at 6:00 pm. It's the 5th annual Diamond vs GCPD softball game that benefits the Treasure Valley Community.

Admission for the softball game is only a $3.00 suggested donation, but you know giving them $5.00 to get into the event will go a lot further. Proceeds from the benefit will go the Garden City Police Officers Association. Your tickets will also get you entered into a drawing that includes some amazing prizes!

Diamond Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electric donated 3 different prizes which will have purchasing multiple tickets. Check out these prizes you could win:

Indoor electronic air cleaner

Whole House Fan

Water Softener

The winner must be present to win and will be announced during the last inning.

The Garden City Police Officers Association helps fund local families with programs such as Shop With Cop.

Hawks Stadium will also have food available for food. There's nothing better than being able to get to the ball field during the week and enjoy some stadium food. The bonus is that you get support our local community while watching a ton of competitive people giving all they have on the baseball field, it's not everyday you get the local police department sliding into home!!

Who are you going to be rooting for the GCPD or the staff from Diamond? I'm taking the GCPD on this one, have you seen a plumber try to round the bases?