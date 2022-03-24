How You Can Meet A Super Bowl Champion in Boise

Drew Bledsoe has beaten the odds his entire life. Bledsoe was a winning quarterback for the Washington State Cougars back when there was a Pac-10 and not today's Pac-12. He was the conference offensive player of the year way back in 1992.

The former Cougar QB left college to play in the NFL. His NFL career was highlighted by four Pro Bowl appearances and winning the Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots. Bledsoe almost died playing football when he was knocked out of a game against the New York Jets.

He lost his starting job to the greatest quarterback to ever play the game in Tom Brady. Bledsoe made a comeback to lead the Patriots to a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial playoff game. He will share his experiences in sports and life with folks in Boise on April 23.

Bledsoe will be the featured speaker for the 8th annual Come Play With Us Dinner. The event will benefit the Idaho Youth Sports Commission. The former NFL Pro Bowler is now an accomplished expert in the wine industry. He owns and operates several vineyards in Washington.

There will be a live auction in addition to the dinner. Auction items will be made up of trips, tickets, and memorabilia. Awards will be presented at the fundraiser for helping develop youth sports in the Gem State. Former Boise State Head Football Coach Skip Hall will receive the WE Award honoring his Lifetime Contribution to sports in Idaho.

The dinner/auction/event is a massive fundraiser as the Idaho Youth Sports Council continues to raise money, helping athletes compete positively in sports. The events will fund character-building sports experiences. Tickets are available online at www.iyscauction.com. Call (208) 703-2997 for more information.

5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise