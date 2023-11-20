Stunning ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year

Sure, you’ve taken the cobwebs and ridiculously tall skeleton down. Your jack-o-lanterns are more than a little squishy. Spooky season is officially behind us, but straw maze season isn’t!

From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Fams in Nampa invites guests to experience a pretty epic straw maze that keeps you wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. They even filled it with ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns to scare up some hair-raising fun on select evenings.

The fall season officially came to a close after their Trunk-or-Treat event on Halloween, but if you’ve driven has the location at ID 45 and Scism Rd, you’ve probably noticed that the maze itself is still very much there. That’s because Santa’s little helpers have been busy stringing up lights in and over the hay bales to transform the incredibly challenging straw maze into their third annual “Lost in Christmas” maze!

In addition to walking through the maze surrounded by lights on the walls and cascading canopies over you, you may also stumble across some characters you recognize from Christmas movies!

Looking through Instagram photos from the 2022 maze, it looks like Jennie’s kids found an inflatable Ralphie in his A Christmas Story bunny PJs. Her glowing review said that they also found the Grinch and his dog Max, Santa Claus and carolers while visiting the maze. They even found a cute inflatable gingerbread house to snap photos in front of!

Outside of the maze, you’ll find the slides from the fall season dressed up in Christmas lights, light-covered teeter-totters, a zip line and a swing ride. They’re also offering horse-drawn Christmas Wagon Experiences, Christmas tree sales and cups of steamy hot chocolate.

It takes a lot of work to flip the maze from spooky to sparkly, but according to their website, Shindig Farms plans on kicking off their “Lost in Christmas” season on Black Friday. After that, they’ll be open Thursday-Saturday through December 23.

So just how challenging is the maze? These are some real reviews from folks who gave it a shot during their first fall season in 2021.

