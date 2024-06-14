These Are the 25 States Sending the Most New People to Idaho
The decision to pick up your life and move to a new city is a big one.
If you’ve got a family there are so many things to consider. Will there be an opportunity for your partner to do what makes them happy in your new city? How will the kids adjust to their new schools after you’ve taken them away from the friends, teammates and teachers that they’ve known their whole lives. Even if you’re in your early 20s and just starting your postgraduate adventure, how long will it take you to make friends in your new city?
KEEP READING: Boise Residents Are Abandoning Idaho For These 15 Appealing Cities
We’re sure that some people have researched Idaho and its biggest cities like Boise and its surroundings in the communities in the Treasure Valley, Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls before picking the Gem State as their new home. Others may have just jumped on the bag wagon and moved here sight unseen. At any rate, according to the most recent data available from the United States Census Bureau, more than 87,000 people made that choice in 2022.
The question is, where did they come from? We’ll save you from rolling your eyes. Yes, about 31% of those new neighbors did come to us from California but there are still 60,000 other new residents that had to come from somewhere.
The folks at Stacker took a deep dive into the State to State Migration shared by the Census Bureau to answer that question. Here’s a look at the Top 25 states that people left in favor of our Idahome.
LOOK: States Sending the Most People to Idaho
Gallery Credit: Stacker
KEEP READING: Boise Residents Are Abandoning the Treasure Valley for These 15 Appealing Cities
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Take a Look at the 15 California Cities Sending the Most People to Boise in 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart