See Inside the Tiniest Home for Sale in Boise [PHOTOS]

During the workday, it's only natural to crave a few minutes of downtime to break up meetings and deadlines. If the way you do that is by reaching for your smartphone and scrolling through Zillow, you already know what's happening.

The median listing prices for homes in Boise are slowly starting to trickle down. We mean really slowly. Realtor.com shows that the average listing price in Boise for June was $569.9K, down slightly from $579K in May. That's hard to be excited about when they also show that home prices are up 10.7% from where they were a year ago and that we're still in a seller's market.

The Boise housing market is a joke and for those hoping to buy, it can be frustrating when people say "just wait it out, things will get better." It feels like we've been waiting for an eternity and listings like this? They just add injury to insult.

BEHOLD - the tiniest single-family home on the market in Boise. It's unclear exactly how much the house last sold for when it was on the market in 2016, but Realtor.com shows that the last asking price before listing it as "SOLD" was $89,900. Flash forward six years and the asking price is more than 3.5 times that!

So what do you get for that $340,000 asking price? Take a look at what's crammed into 495 square feet.

