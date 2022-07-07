Sip Whiskey in Downtown Boise & Win Tickets to the Stampede Rodeo

Is there anything more “Idahoan” than sipping on some whiskey while watching a professional, local rodeo show?

We don’t think so.

The Snake River Stampede began in the early 1900’s, as a small competition in little old Idaho, and has since evolved into one of the top ten professional rodeos in the United States.

It always draws in the biggest crowd, as spectators watch numerous events in the arena for five days straight.

But, did you happen to know that the Snake River Stampede has their own line of whiskey now?

Photo by Rose City Distillery Photo by Rose City Distillery loading...

This is why they've teamed up with the Whiskey Bar, located in downtown Boise, and they’re putting on an event tonight, July 7.

What is the event?

The event begins at 7:00 pm, at the Whiskey Bar in Boise.

There will be specific cocktails made with the Snake River Stampede Whiskey, and every time one is purchased, your name will be put in the drawing to win some incredible prizes.

The raffle drawings will begin at 10:00 pm, and the prizes include:

Five separate pairs of tickets to the Stampede, for any day of your choosing.

One “Behind the Scenes” experience on the final day of the Stampede – Saturday, July 23. This includes two VIP tickets for the finals, arena floor seats, backstage tours and more.

They will also be giving away Snake River Stampede and Snake River Stampede Whiskey merchandise.

So basically, you can casually drink and support local whiskey with your friends, while winning tickets to the “biggest, wildest, fastest major professional sports event in Idaho.”

We’re seeing this as a win win.

See you there!

Check Out When Idaho's Favorite Rodeos Are Happening Near You! These rodeos are coming to the Treasure Valley this summer, and they're bound to be a rowdy good time.

Discover 7 Unique Festivals in the Boise Area This Summer Who's ready for a summer that we will never forget?

Free Live Music & Yoga All Summer Long at Bogus Basin in Boise Cool off at Bogus Basin this summer, with some extremely fun and free events!