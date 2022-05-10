I was recently chatting with a coworker who had just moved to Boise, and they were saying how different life is here than anywhere they’ve lived before.

This intrigued me immensely because having lived in the Treasure Valley for so many years, I discovered that there are a lot of things that we take for granted as native Idahoans.

This is something that I’ve begun learning as I’ve traveled to other places, because I’m always so relieved to come back home afterwards.

But it was an entirely different experience hearing this from a newcomer’s perspective and realizing just how cool and unique our little city really is.

So, in case you’re also wondering what exactly it is that makes the Treasure Valley so unique, read below: 10 things that are so normal to Idahoans, yet they shock newcomers who are moving into our wonderful valley.

10 Unique Things That Shock People After Moving to Boise Boise seems so normal to those of us who have lived here forever... For everyone else? Not so much.

What Do You Get When You Combine Idahoans With Warm Weather? This spring weather has got us feeling some type of way...

These 10 Items Are Absolutely CLUTCH For Hiking in the Boise Area Hiking season is upon us! Are you prepared?

Idaho's Highest Growth Areas The Gem State is exploding, and these spots are experiencing the fastest increase in population.