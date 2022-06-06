This Season 4 ‘Stranger Things’ Phone Number Actually Works!

Fans of Stranger Things were thrilled to learn that a phone number featured in the latest season of the show actually works.

***Season 4 spoilers below...***

The first part of the Netflix series' fourth season debuted in late May and features a scene-stealing character named Argyle. The laid-back Cali stoner is played by Eduardo Franco, and the character is introduced as a friend of Jonathan Byers, according to PopSugar.

Notably, Argyle drives around in a van emblazoned with the logo for a business called Surfer Boy Pizza, where he works. (Pineapple on pizza? "Try before you deny!") The distinctive yellow van also has a phone number — 805-45-PIZZA, or 805-457-4992 numerically — written on the side.

Much to fans' surprise (and glee), it's a working number!

How to Call Argyle's Pizza Phone Number From Stranger Things:

Dial up 805-457-4992. Be warned: You might get a busy signal when you call. However, if you're able to get through there's a message recorded by Argyle, according to Totally the Bomb. The site notes it's not something fans haven't heard before as the message is recycled from the show.

However, some fans have reported hearing an audio recording that implies they are leaving a voicemail on an answering machine.

Other people who tried calling and didn't get through have reported the number actually called them back. When they answered they heard the message from Argyle.

Either way, people are loving the detail.

"OHH MY GOD, FINALLY," one Twitter user enthused. "A tv show actually DID something with the phone number they used." They urged fans to keep calling in case they get a busy signal.

Check out some tweets below:

This isn't the first time Stranger Things fans have been able to engage with innovative content after calling a phone number featured on screen.

You can also call a number to be connected to Season 4's mysterious Nina Project, according to a Twitter user who documented their experience on camera.

Check out the video below:

CNET notes a number featured in Season 3 also worked, too.

Unfortunately, sometimes phone numbers featured in TV shows and movies aren't always thought out all the way. This has led to some disastrous effects in the past.

For instance, the original cut of Tim Allen's Christmas classic The Santa Clause wound up featuring the phone number of an active sex hotline. Several families reportedly racked up a sizable bills with the line after their children unknowingly called the company.

The scene caused so much drama that it was edited out of later releases of the film.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 debuts July 1. The series is expected to conclude with a fifth season.