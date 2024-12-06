Experts Recommend All Idahoans Block These 5 Numbers ASAP

As a radio station, we’ve experienced first hand just how skeptical Idahoans can be when they receive a call from a number they don’t recognize.

Our calls trying to inform you that you’ve won cash, concert tickets on another fabulous prize in one of our contests frequently get declined.

We’ve also talked to several listeners who’s calls are always ignored because they have a number beginning with the “new” Idaho area code of 986. While that area code has been active since 2016, most Idahoans, especially those who’ve lived here their entire lives, forget that area code is local.

Sometimes, just plain you’re baffled by some of the calls you receive. Recently, we were getting calls from a St. Louis based number that displayed as “member services” and text messages from another Missouri area code saying there was a “time sensitive personal business matter regarding membership that merits your attention.” That text instructed us to call a toll free number. Seemed shady.

There are A LOT of phone scams out there and they just get more aggressive during the holidays. A website called “Been Verified” actually analyzed the data people were entering in their reverse phone search to determine WHICH individual numbers were most often linked to scams and there was DEFINITELY a pattern.

Here’s a look at five that are most frequently used for scams. You’d be wise to block them to avoid falling into their trap.

