Experts Warn Idahoans to NOT Answer Calls From These 13 Area Codes

If we looked through your call log right, how many unfamiliar numbers of potential spam calls would we see? Chances are you'll let many of them go to voicemail, but if you’re someone who’s curious by nature, there are certain area codes you never want to pick-up in Idaho.

Every now and then, one of those presumed “robocolls” turns out to be information you need to know. Last week, we got a call from (612) 815-500 out of Minneapolis, MN. We assumed it was spam and let it go to voicemail. We were surprised that it left a message. It turned out to be a recorded call from Target guest relations informing us that a toy we recently purchased had been recalled and posed a choking hazard to infants. The voicemail included the legitimate phone numbers and websites that applied to this particular recall.

Calls like that seem to be the exception, not the norm. A few weeks before that we were getting daily calls from places all over New York state: Bedford, Yonkers, Yorktown Heights, Hermon…the one that eventually left a voicemail saying that Spectrum was moving a discount from our account and that we needed to call back the number on the Caller ID right now to reactivate it. That number was NOT a legitimate customer service number for Spectrum, nor have we ever had a spectrum account, nor do they offer service at our Southeast Boise apartment.

What Happened to the "Do Not Call List?"

In other words, it was a scam call and if the volume of them that you’re getting is anything like the volume, you’re probably wondering “whatever happened to the Do Not Call List?” We’ll save you the time Googling the answer to that question. Idaho, itself, doesn’t have a “Do Not Call” list but according to the Idaho Attorney General’s website it is illegal for telephone solicitors to call Idaho phone numbers who signed up for the Federal Trade Commission’s National Do Not Call Registry. It’s free to sign up for that list and once you’re on it, you’re on it for good.

Idaho law DOES allow charities, political campaigns, debt collectors, surveyors, information providers and businesses a consumer recently did business with to call Idaho numbers on the FTC list so it’s possible that some of the robocalls you’re getting are perfectly legal.

Companies or organizations that don’t fall under one of those categories that DO plan on making unsolicited calls to potential customers in Idaho are required to register with the AG’s Consumer Protection Division. If they don’t, they are absolutely NOT allowed to move forward with any agreements made with customers during one of these illegal phone calls.

But you know who doesn’t care about these rules? Scammers. Scammers who are hoping you’ll be curious enough about getting a call from a number that you don’t recognize that you’ll call them back.

What Is the “One Ring Scam?”

One of the most common phone scams that Idahoans fall for is a “one ring scam.” This is when your phone rings once and then the number hangs up without leaving you a voicemail. Or sometimes they will leave you a voicemail claiming that they’re trying to reach you about a delivery, you owe money to the IRS or a relative is in the hospital and trying to reach you. In both cases, they want you to call back.

You shouldn’t do that. If you do, there’s a possibility that your next phone bill is going to have an unpleasant surprise on it. According to the Federal Communications Commission, a lot of scammers will use a phone number with a three-digit area code. These numbers aren’t usually American phone numbers, which means if you call them back, you could be racking up international fees. The FCC explains:

If you call back, you risk being connected to a phone number outside the U.S. As a result, you may wind up being charged a fee for connecting, along with significant per-minute fees for as long as they can keep you on the phone. These charges may show up on your bill as premium services, international calling, or toll-calling.

And it’s not JUST international numbers that scammers use. In order to make their calls look more legitimate, they’ll spoof American area codes. Experts at GoBankingRates say you should NOT pick up calls from these area codes if you don’t know who’s on the other end. Always be skeptical of any caller asking you for personal information or money.

Area Codes Scammers Are Most Likely to Use

It’s impossible for the average person to memorize every three digit area code. Heck, a lot of Idahoans can’t remember that the state actually has a second area code. Until 2017, 208 was Idaho’s only area code but as the state grew, it began running out of seven digit phone numbers. That’s why the state started issuing phone numbers with a 986 area code too.

It’s much easier to remember a handful of area codes to avoid. According to SocialCatfish.com, these are five international and eight domestic area codes that Idahoans should NOT answer phone calls from unless they are expecting a call from someone in these areas.

