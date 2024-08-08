Two Towns in Idaho Make List of America’s Safest Suburbs

When we started the search for our first big kid job after college, one of the biggest selling points for making a move to Idaho was how safe it was.

“Boise’s so safe, no one actually locks their doors.” We heard that several times during the job interview process. Whether you’re making the move as a single person starting a whole new life like we did or are moving with a family, safety is a huge factor in deciding where you want to settle down.

READ MORE: Boise Residents Are Abandoning the Treasure Valley for These 15 Appealing Cities

We’re not sure how true that “no one locks” their door statement is in 2024. We accidentally left our car unlocked overnight in Southeast Boise on more than one occasion. And on more than one occasion, someone stole something from our center console. We highly recommend locking your car door, your front door, your back door…all the doors.

Get our free mobile app

But as a state? Idaho’s crime rates are lower than the national average. According to Neighborhood Scout, Idaho’s violent crime rate is 2.41 while the national average is 4. Violent crime numbers are a collection of four offenses: murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

Idaho’s property crime rate is 9.27, which is WAY below the national average of 20. Property crime figures include burglary, theft and motor vehicle theft.

Two Idaho Towns Named to List of America’s Safest Suburbs

SmartAsset recently compared crime built upon those violent crime and property crime numbers to rank 360 places within 15-45 minutes of the 100 largest U.S. cities by car that have at least 5,000 residents. In addition to the property and violent crimes numbers, they also looked at the number of motor vehicle crash deaths and adults engaged in excessive drinking.

Of the 360 places listed in the report, two Idaho towns in Idaho made the list.

Coeur d'Alene (Suburb of Spokane)

Google Maps + Canva Google Maps + Canva loading...

Nampa (Suburb of Boise)

Google Maps + Canva Google Maps + Canva loading...

By The Numbers: The Most Violent Cities in Idaho Based on FBI Statistics 24 of Idaho’s largest cities with a population of 5,000 or more submitted figures to the FBI for their Crime in the United States report in 2021 and this is how they ranked when you look at the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Note: Caldwell, Mountain Home, Kuna, Hayden, Post Falls, Burley, Preston, Eagle and Star did NOT submit a breakdown of their violent crime rates. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family In 2023 Niche.com applied their methodology to over 30 neighborhoods in the City of Boise. After grading neighborhoods on quality of schools, safety, access to family amenities and other factors, they determined these are the 10 neighborhoods where you'd love to raise a family in Boise.