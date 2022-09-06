One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian

If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!

Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Camp Rainbow Gold began as a non-profit organization that puts together an incredible week-long summer camp for kids undergoing cancer treatment. With an incredible team of experienced volunteers, medical staff and licensed social workers, Camp Rainbow Gold is able to take care of its oncology campers’ needs. The kids can forget about their diagnosis for a little while and just be kids enjoying all the best parts of summer camp - swimming, archery, stories and songs around the campfire!

Photo by Tegan Mierle on Unsplash Photo by Tegan Mierle on Unsplash loading...

Over the years, they’ve added a sibling camp because studies show that over 50% of siblings of childhood cancer patients suffer from post-traumatic distress symptoms. While parents don’t mean to do it, they sometimes overlook their healthy children as they pour all of their energy into cancer treatment plans for the child that’s been diagnosed with cancer. During sibling camp, these kids are THE center of attention and get the chance to experience summer camp with other kids going through the same challenges at home.

Camp Rainbow Gold’s third camp is a family camp, where a pediatric oncology patient’s family gets to spend the weekend with them taking on mountain biking, ropes courses and other camp activities. There are also special events for parents and caregivers that weekend, so they can connect with other adults that have walked similar paths to what their family has been dealing with.

Get our free mobile app

All of these camps take place at Camp Rainbow Gold’s new property, Hidden Paradise Camp, in Fairfield. The new campsite allows Camp Rainbow Gold to offer other organizations with similar missions a place to hold camps that are medically designed and accessible to all. Doing so requires money and that’s where Scentsy comes in!

Photo by Melissa Askew on Unsplash Photo by Melissa Askew on Unsplash loading...

The goal of Rock-A-Thon is to raise money for Hidden Paradise! During Rock-A-Thon, Scentsy will place 70 rocking chairs along their property on Eagle Road in Meridian. They will donate $250 per chair, per hour, for 12 hours as long as the chairs stay in motion! In order to do that, we need you to sit in a chair and rock. You can sign-up to do so, HERE! If all the chairs stay rocking the entire time, that means Camp Rainbow Gold is getting $210,000 from Scentsy.

The opportunity to help doesn’t stop there. Scentsy is challenging the community to donate an additional $40,000 to the fundraiser! If you log on and find that all the chairs are full or you’re going to be out of town that weekend, you can contribute to the efforts by texting “CRG” to “50155.”

They’ll also be accepting donations online or in person at the event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you come in person, grab something to eat at the Food Truck Rally on Scentsy’s campus, because all of the vendors will donate a portion of the day’s sales to the cause.

Photo by Elisha Terada on Unsplash Photo by Elisha Terada on Unsplash loading...

Scentsy and Camp Rainbow Gold know that Rock-A-Thon is going to be a huge success this year because of generous people like you! That’s why they’ve planned one of the largest and most spectacular fireworks shows in the state to wrap everything up! The fireworks show is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. For more on Rock-A-Thon click HERE!

KEEP READING: Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Life Off During Boise's Third Great Launch On Sunday, September 4 the pilots participating at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic performed a mass ascension known as "The Great Launch" where all the balloons try to clear the field at the same time. It's a photo-op that few have had the chance to capture before!

Incredible Hot Air Balloons Return to Boise for Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic [PHOTOS]