Road Closures and More to Expect From Treefort Music Fest
It's back--ALREADY--and we aren't complaining about it one bit. Treefort Music Festival is returning to the streets of downtown Boise and thousands of music lovers are about to father for the iconic event.
We should note too that Treefort doesn't just stop at music lovers-- it's an event for everyone, these days!
Check This Out: Events That Aren't Concerts at Treefort
Which "fort" are you most excited for?
It doesn't matter what draws you to Treefort this year--there are some things that you should know about
Interested in which streets to AVOID?
- On Thursday, Broad Street is going to be closed between 5th and 6th streets
- Starting Monday, Grove Street will be closed from 11th Street to 14th Street
- Also starting on Monday, 12th Street will be closed from Main Street to Front Street
- You can expect a lot of these roads to be totally back open by March 29th
You might be wondering-- Treefort? Again?
YES--because of COVID-19 complications, the event got split up into TWO and this is the "Spring Edition".
For the last several years, Treefort has become a STAPLE event here in the Treasure Valley and beyond. With folks coming from all over the Pacific Northwest for this multi-platform festival, the money that comes into our city during the event is huge, too.
Interested in learning more about Treefort Music Festival and all that it has to offer? Check out the details and list of events, HERE.