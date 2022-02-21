‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge ‘Worried’ About Heather Dubrow’s Daughter Coming Out

On a recent episode of her podcast Two Ts in a Pod, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge spilled that she's worried about Heather Dubrow's daughter Kat, 15, now that the teen has come out as a lesbian.

During the podcast, Tamra's co-host, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, praised the mother-of-four for being so accepting.

"I think it is incredible that [Heather] is so proud of her kids and that she, you know, her kids feel so comfortable in their sexuality," the daughter of legendary musician John Mellencamp said.

"I do think it’s hard though for any big thing — I know, my kids for example, they are shy about certain things and for it to come out on People magazine is a little bit tricky," she added.

Tamra agreed with Teddi that "it's great that Heather is supportive," but she also shared she's concerned about Kat being so public with her sexuality as she "is a minor."

"I would be a little bit hesitant about talking about my minor child’s sexuality and that’s just me. Like I’m super protective of things like that. I don’t know, one daughter came out as bisexual and another daughter has come out as lesbian and I don’t know," the Ultimate Girls Trip star explained, before dropping a little subtle shade: "I just don’t know that I would make that my storyline."

Tamra noted "the public can be mean" when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues, referencing how Kat already received hate online after displaying a lesbian pride flag during a recent episode of RHOC.

"If she’s getting that kind of hate hurting her at that level now, coming out and it being on national TV, there’s going to be haters and can your child handle that? Because 15 is a fragile age. But good for Heather for supporting and being there for her kids," Tamra continued.

Tamra also said she "just worries a little bit" for Kat being open about her sexuality: "I don’t want those kids to have to go through more than they need to."

In January 2020, Tamra announced she was leaving the hit Bravo series after 12 seasons. The Vena Wellness CEO joined RHOC for its third season in 2007.

She took to social media to announce the news. "It’s been a wild 12 years . But it’s time for me to move on. I'm sad to go but very excited about my future," she captioned a snap of herself and husband Eddie via Instagram. "Love you guys."

As PopCrush previously reported, Kat came out publicly as a lesbian earlier this month.

Kat's older sister, Max, 18, came out as bisexual in June 2020, and Heather has been extremely supportive of both her daughters coming out.

Heather and her plastic surgeon husband Terry Dubrow share four children together: Max, Kat, Nick, 18, and Coco, 11.