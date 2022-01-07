Bethenny Frankel's modern loft in the historic Manhattan neighborhood of SoHo is for sale at a cool $6.9 million.

The former Real Housewives of New York star and founder/CEO of Skinnygirl has listed her chic 4,000-square foot apartment in New York.

The apartment takes up the whole floor of its building and has 11-foot ceilings with tons of upgrades.

Bethenny Frankel's SoHo loft features an open floor plan with multiple bars, including a custom marble and stone bar in the living room. According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the apartment has been renovated from top to bottom by Frankel herself.

The loft is located in SoHo, which is a "historic Manhattan neighborhood famous for cobblestone streets and beautiful facades ... SoHo (South of Houston Street) boasts the world's largest collection of cast-iron architecture."

