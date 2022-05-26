Report: 3 of America’s Fastest Growing Cities Found in Idaho

We don't have to tell you--because it's all that anyone seems to want to talk about anymore: growth in Idaho. The secret is out, it has been out, and now it's a matter of HOW do our cities and how does our state manage the uptick in humans.

A recent list released by the United States Census Bureau ranks THREE cities in Idaho as one of the TOP 15 growing cities in the entire nation.

Growing pains in Idaho alone are enough to surprise locals at just how "big" we're getting-- here in Idaho, there are 15 cities that are beginning to bust at the seams, quickly:

15 Fastest Growing Cities in Idaho; Oh, How The Times Have Changed! These Idaho cities have seen tremendous growth over the past decade.

Do you live in one of those fast growing cities?

So when we take a look at this from a national standpoint: who's growing and where do these cities rank?

The chart is labeled "The 15 Fastest Growing Large Cities Between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021 with populations of 50,000 or more on July 1, 2020" -- sure, that's a complex breakdown.

At the top of the list? Georgetown, Texas-- we've never heard of that place but apparently, it's pretty popular!

Ranking thirteenth, fourteenth, and fifteenth, respectively are: Meridian, Idaho, Caldwell, Idaho, and Nampa, Idaho.

Per the statistics:

Meridian grew by 5.2 percent to a total population of 125,963

Caldwell also grew by 5.2 percent to a total population of 63,629

Nampa grew by 5.0 percent to a total population of 106,186

It's awfully intimidating to see that population growing across the Treasure Valley the way that it is-- with Boise off of the list, one has to assume that these "bedroom' cities around the capital city that make up the Treasure Valley are becoming more "affordable" options.

You can see the entire release of stats for yourself, HERE.

