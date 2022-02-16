Besides Westside Drive-In's ice cream potato, Barbacoa's hot rock filet might be one of the most famous dishes in Boise. But when it comes to some of the most expensive cuts of meat you can order, where does it stack up?

Turns out, at $50 the signature flaming steak isn't even the most expensive steak on Barbacoa's menu. That title belongs to their Cowboy Rib Eye, which is $15 more expensive. Even at $65, that's nowhere near the most expensive steak in the Treasure Valley.

If you're really looking to splurge on a high-end steak, you'll find the most expensive steak in Boise on the menu at Chandlers. For $110, you get a 10 oz. filet-style American Wagyu Gold Grade steak that menu describes as "filet-style cut from the heart of the rib, eye of the ribeye."

Chandlers Bull's Eye Ribeye isn't just the most expensive steaks in Boise, it's actually one of the most expensive steaks in the entire country. It appeared on Food Network's "America's Most-Expensive Steaks" list in 2019 when it was on the menu for $95.

That said, there's a chance that there's an even more expensive option on the menu. Chandlers also serve a Japanese Wagyu filet mignon but doesn't list the price on their regular menu. It's simply listed as "market price." According to Business Insider, Japanese Wagyu steaks are some of the rarest in the world. It's not uncommon for a pound of certified A5 grade Japanese Wagyu to sell for more than $200 a pound.

A little too rich for your blood? There are splurge-worthy steaks with a double-digit price tag to be found at fine dining restaurants all over Boise!

