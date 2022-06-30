No Surprise: Idaho Named One Of The Most Patriotic States In America

The 4th of July is on Monday and all states believe they are the most Patriotic in the country. We blast off our fireworks, rock our Red, White, and Blue attire, and have our summer playlist rocking God Bless The USA.

However, not every state can be the most Patriotic. Someone has to take the title, and someone has to be at the bottom. To determine which states are the most Patriotic and sports the Red, White, and Blue the loudest and proudest, our friends at WalletHub compared the states across 13 key indicators of Patriotism. Said date set includes the state's military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who previously voted in the 2020 Presidential Election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita. That's some serious data. Enough to make these rankings legit.

Americans may be feeling their Patriotism dampened by recent Insurrections and startling statistics like a 44% increase in hate crimes in major cities last year and a similar jump in the homicide rates. Some Americans feel disenfranchised. They don't feel the same Freedoms and Liberties we do when they see the flag because of America's history and treatment of minorities. I hear you. It can be difficult to celebrate a country in which racist incidents and violence persists. There are still things to take pride in here in the USA, though. Showing an expression of love for your fellow citizens is patriotic on its own. Even with all of those problems, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

Let's dive into the list and see what states made the Top 20 Most Patriotic States in the country. Important to know, when we say Patriots we aren't talking about the people who raided the Capitol. We're talking about the people who truly love our country and proudly wear the red, white, and blue and stand up for American values. The real American values. Happy 4th of July!

To check out the full list of the Top 50, check out WalletHub. Here are more things happening in the Treasure Valley for the 4th of July.

