Two Sad Empty Restaurants Are Getting Fun New Businesses in Boise

As Boise continues to grow, it’s not a surprise that vacant locations don’t stay vacant for long! What was somebody’s loss, is another’s gain for these two Boise brands. They’re working on new locations this year!

What's New at 2757 S Broadway Avenue?

Last October, Pizza Pie Cafe announced that they were closing their restaurant on Broadway in Boise. The locally owned and operated pizzeria was known for having a budget-friendly, all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet. During peak dinner times, an adult plate cost less than $10. Unfortunately, the very generous family that owned the restaurant couldn’t overcome the staffing challenges they were facing and closed for good on October 29.

Less than a year later, the lights are on and tenant improvements are underway to make way for the next restaurant to move in. On June 4, Tarbush Kitchen, a Mediterranean food restaurant, announced via Facebook that they were moving to a new location. We now know that the new and “perfect” location is the vacant Pizza Pie Cafe. This is a move for the restaurant. They’ve already closed their location on Overland in order to prepare their new location.

Coming Soon to Bannock in Downtown Boise

Meanwhile, in Downtown Boise, Even Stevens met an unceremonious end in May 2023. The restaurant didn’t get a chance to hang a “we’re closing” announcement on the door. Instead, the sandwich shop’s guests were met with an orange notification from the Ada County Sheriff’s stating that the tenant had been evicted.

New banners went up at the vacant location on Bannock Street this week, letting downtown workers and shoppers, that Nara Ramen would be taking over. The local chain has already opened two new locations in Boise this year. They opened in the former Locavore location in Bown Crossing in March and on Franklin Road in May.

