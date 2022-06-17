Nampa Welcomes The El Korah Circus This Weekend

The El Korah Circus comes to Nampa, Idaho, this weekend at the Ford Idaho Center. The circus promises to entertain kids and those who are kids at heart. Some of the proceeds from this weekend's performance will fund the Shriner's Children's Hospital.

Most Americans over the age of 40 grew up with circuses. However, animal rights folks put an end to the big traveling circuses. If you've never been to a circus and are looking for a good family-friendly, let's provide a preview of what you can expect in Nampa.

Clowns

Who doesn't; love a good clown? Although some people are fearful of clowns, there's nothing to be concerned about when having fun with the El Korah clowns. They'll make you laugh and some brave souls actually get their faces painted while at the circus. Clowns usually travel and groups provide solid entertainment while the other acts are getting set up. There's never a dull moment with a group of clowns in town to entertain you.

Elephants

They're big, towering, and yet very agile for an animal their size. Every circus has elephants that perform amazing feats of both strength and agility. Their performances are some of the most anticipated during any circus. It wouldn't be a circus without the elephants.

Lions and Tigers

Another captivating act is the danger of being an animal trainer who is trapped in a cage with deadly lions and tigers. You'll see how this brave individual treats these predators right before you're eyes.

Horses

We see a lot of horses in Idaho, but have you ever seen a horse perform tricks like standing on its hind legs? Or running through hoops? Or other tests of skill and agility?

The Flying Trapeze

How many times would you take a risk like performing hundreds of feet above an audience? The daredevils who perform on the hire wire along with the flying trapeze artists make it look easy for your entertainment.

There are several more acts that we could share with you, however, you're better off checking out the circus in person. You won't regret it and you'll have a lifetime of memories.

You can click here for more information on the Shriners. Here's a link to the circus showtimes for this weekend.

