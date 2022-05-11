I love animals but am also cautiously respectful because lets face it, they can be downright scary at times and cause all kinds of trouble for humans. Then there are the other times when humans do radical things to animals, like sending them out of planes with parachutes.

The Ridiculous True Stories of How Lions, Tigers, Bees, Alligators, Goats, Snakes and Beavers in Idaho Made National Headlines We added to a list from Only In Your State about crazy things animals did in Idaho that made national headlines.

5 Adorable Animals That Are Legally Considered 'Pests' In Idaho

How Many Of These 14 Animals Do You Remember Dissecting in an Idaho School?

Fictitious Animals We'd Like To See @ Zoo Boise While they make not exist, that didn't stop us from fantasizing!