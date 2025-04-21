Win Cirque Italia Water Circus Tickets from 107.9 LITE-FM!

This immediately made us want to pop The Greatest Showman soundtrack back into the car stereo!

If you've seen the musical, you know how obsessed PT Barnum was with creating the next big spectacle for the circus taking place under the roof of the Barnum American Museum. When the museum burned down, he took the show on the road and helped make big top circuses famous in the United States.

Imagine what he could have created 150 years later with access to today's technology! If you close your eyes and think about it real hard, it might look a lot like this:

Cirque Italia Water Circus is coming to Boise May 2-5! The family friendly performance will pop up their enormous blue and white circus tent in the parking lot at Boise Towne Square Mall. For four days it will be filled with acts like contortionists, jet ski performance, diving clown, laser show, high wire walking...and a whole lot of water!

When Cirque Italia rolls into towns, they start constructing the spectacle in the wee hours of the night and by Friday, they have much more than just the tent set up! Inside the tent is an extraordinary stage that holds 35,000 gallons of H2O!

Thanks to some very intricate technology, the stage has a lid that raises 35 feet in the air to make it look like it's raining under the big top. The technical crew is able to project everything from words to patterns to graphics on the falling water.

The best part? This circus is 100% humane and features no live animals.

Want to experience it for yourself? Just fill out the box below and you'll be in to win a pair of tickets to be there!

You have until Monday, April 28 at 5 p.m. to enter. Winners will be contacted via e-mail on Tuesday, April 29. Tickets will be available for pick-up at our studios (827 E Park Blvd STE 100, Boise, 83712)