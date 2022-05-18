What the Big Bears in Blaine County is Going on Here?!

There was a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and the Blaine Country Sherriff’s Department posted about an urgent request for the public to help out by securing their garbage.

The post said as follows...

“A cinnamon-colored adult black bear has been seen throughout the day today in the Starweather Subdivision across from Ohio Gulch. The bear is getting into unsecured residential garbage."

"We REALLY need residents throughout the Wood River Valley to secure the garbage cans, either inside their garage or inside a shed/enclosure that a bear can’t get into," said Terry Thompson, Regional Communications Manager for the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game Magic Valley Region. Please help by securing your garbage as soon as possible.”

And there were some really heartwarming conversations happening in the comments, as the Blaine County community appears to be very concerned for the bear, and they're hoping for the bear's safety and survival — take a look!

